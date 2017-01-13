Bhutan signs PISA-D

Jan 13 2017

The Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay witnessed the signing of Bhutan’s participation in Programme for International Student Assessment Development (PISA-D).

The signing took place during the closing ceremony of the 18th National Education Conference in Phuentshogling, yesterday.

PISA-D is a triennial international survey to evaluate education systems worldwide.

It is an assessment testing the knowledge of the students particularly in subjects such as science, mathematics and reading skills.

Students from over 72 countries participate in the assessment.

During the event, Prime Minister also highlighted the role of teachers in building vibrant education system in the country.

He congratulated the education officials for successfully endorsing important resolutions during the conference.

The four-day conference was organised with the theme, education matters-towards excellence.