Departmental Football Tournament ends in SJ

Jan 8 2017

2017’s Departmental Football Tournament in Samdrup Jongkhar, ended yesterday.

In the final match, team S.D United won the match with 1-0 goal.

It took home a cash prize of Nu 40,000 while the runners up team Health United claimed a cash prize of Nu 25,000.

Such soccer event is being organized annually by the Sports Association of Samdrup Jongkhar.

This time, some 10 teams took part in the tournament.