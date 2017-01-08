Dagana Tshechu begins

The annual Dagana Tshechu began at the public ground near Daga Dzong, today.

Hundreds of people decked in their fineries congregated at the ground to witness the festival.

The five day long Tshechu will showcase various mask dances such as pholay-molay and Zhana cham. Monks of Daga Rabdey and local dancers performed at the festival.

According to historical texts, the significance of conducting five days of Tshechu is associated with five local deities in Dagana.

The tshechu will end with the unfurling of Tenpai Thongdrel and Tenwang.