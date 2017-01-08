BCSEA completes evaluation of class 12 papers

The Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA), completed evaluating the class 12 board examination papers, yesterday.

Over 10500 12th graders sat for the Bhutan Higher Secondary Examination Certificate, last year.

The evaluation of class ten board exam papers will also start from tomorrow and go on till January 27.

Over 12000 students appeared for Bhutan Certificate Secondary Education, last year.