Bus Service comes to Gasa

Jan 7 2017

People in Gasa now have a passenger transport service. The information and communications minister, D.N Dhungyel inaugurated the much-awaited bus service yesterday. The bus service is expected to benefit four gewogs of Gasa and the people of Punakha as well.

Lyonpo D.N Dhungyel said unlike other dzongkhags, Gasa has lesser number of population and thus fewer passengers. “Moreover, the road condition in Gasa is not like in other dzongkhags.”

Rge 30-seater private bus will now travel to Punakha and back to Gasa once a week. Each passenger will be charged Nu 120. Students will be given a discount of Nu 10.

“I am glad we now have bus service. It was difficult for us to travel before and taxi is expensive,” said a farmer in Gasa, Rinchen.

The bus will move from Gasa to Punakha, every Friday.

The service will be available for six months a year. It will be discontinued during the summer.