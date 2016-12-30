Camp Raven’s closing ceremony held

His Royal Highness Gyaltshab, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck graced the closing ceremony of Camp Raven at Changlimithang in Thimphu, today.

Around 700 children of armed force took part in the camp.

During the two-week camp, they took part in sports, dance, and arts, among others.

“I would like to thank His Majesty for giving us this opportunity. Through this experience, we learnt many things,” said one of the participants, Tandin Choki.

Another participant, Tshering Penjor said he played volleyball and made many new friends.

The camp was held at Royal Bhutan Army, Royal Bhutan Police and Royal Body Guard grounds.

Students from different camps also competed against each other in different sports.

His Royal Highness, Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji Wangchuck awarded prizes to the winners and runners up.

His Majesty The King had initiated the Camp Raven in 2012 for the children of armed force personnel so that they spend their winter vacation productively.

Similar program will be held in Samdrup Jongkhar, next week.