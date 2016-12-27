Nation’s long-term concern and aspiration important, NC chairman says

Dec 27 2016

The National Council Chairman, Dasho Dr. Sonam Kinga, said his visit was to communicate with the grassroots the importance of the nation’s long-term concern and aspiration.

Lyonpo was talking to the people of Sarpang. He visited six gewogs under the dzongkhag, concluding his tour, yesterday.

“Most of us are lost in the immediate, in the present, in what is more compelling and perhaps that is also because of compulsion of democratic politics and electoral cycles but what is really needed as Bhutanese citizen is sometimes to think about long term National priority.”

He also spoke about the importance of enrolling younger generation in Monastic Institutions.

“Buddha Dharma is important and crucial for long-term survival for our nation. It has also been identified as spiritual heritage of the country.”

Lyonpo said the number of monks and nuns in monastic institutions are on the decline.

“Although, the present state of Dharma is good, thanks to national leadership and also to His Holiness the Je Khenpo and members of the monastic Institution but after 45 years, if we do not have enrollment today, the continuity in terms of Bhutanese practicing may be compromised.”

The chairman also touched upon the importance of unity in ethnically and religiously diverse and multi-faceted community, among others.