Shumar United wins the Intra-Gewog Football Tournament

Dec 26 2016

Shumar United won the finals of the Intra-Gewog Football Tournament yesterday. They bagged the winners’ trophy and cash prize of Nu 35,000.

Pema Gatshel Dzongkhag FC took home the runners’ trophy along with cash prize of Nu. 25,000.

Some 10 teams participated in the tournament.