The Ugyen Norlha Thongdrel unveils in Thimphu

Dec 26 2016

A new Ugyen Norlha Thongdrel was consecrated and unfurled for public veneration in Thimphu on December 24. The Thongdrel is first of its kind in the country.

The Thongdrel has prominent image of Guru Rinpoche and his lineage. To his right is Zombala, the God of wealth and to the left is Norjuma, the Goddess of the wealth. Ugyen Norlha is one of the 13th manifestations of Guru Rinpochee. Praying to Ugyen Norlha is believed to empower people to regain luck and wealth among others.

“The Ugyen Norlha Thongdrel will bless people with all its choicest blessings. It will bless people with wealth, luck, and longevity,” said the Chairperson of Jarey Chithuen Tshogpa, Kuenzang Chophel.

Jarey Chithuen Tshogpa is a community committee based in Lhuentse.

The Thongdrel has been constructed to remind people, the existence of Guru Rinpoche through his different manifestations. It will soon be taken to Ladrong Lhakhang under Jarey Gewog, Lhuenste. Jarey Chithuen Tshogpa constructed the thongdrel, at a cost of over Nu 1.5 M.