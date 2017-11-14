Volunteers carry out mass cleanup at Kuensel Phodrang

Nov 14, 2017

Over a thousand students of Thimphu Thromde Scouts Association and volunteers from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests and Clean Bhutan teamed up to clean up the Kuensel Phodrang on Saturday.

They picked wastes starting from near Druk School till all the way up to the Kuensel Phodrang where the Kanjur Oral Tranmission and the Thimphu Moenlam Chenmo was held.

Clean Bhutan has carried out cleaning works since the beginning of the religious ceremonies. “Since most of the devotees were old, lots of wastes were left behind,” said Kezang Tshomo, who is the Volunteer Manager with Clean Bhutan.