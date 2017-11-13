DNT respects High Court’s decision, urges Opposition to take forward the case

Nov 13, 2017

The Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) says although they respect the High Court’s decision, they are not happy for not being able to fight the case on behalf of the public. The High Court dismissed the party’s petition for a writ against the government, on November 9.

The reason behind the case dismissal is that the petitioner, DNT, has no legal standing or jurisdiction to file a constitutional writ as the party is not directly harmed. Reacting to court’s judgement, the party said it respects the court’s ruling but the loss of revenue for the nation is a loss to all the Bhutanese. DNT also said although the court has dismissed the case, it has passed no judgment on the issue of constitutional violation.

“The dismissal of the case is based entirely on the legal standing of DNT and whether, as a party outside the parliament, can file for a constitutional writ. The court in its wisdom and for the future of Democracy has ruled that only the opposition party has the responsibility,” said DNT’s President Dr Tandi Dorji.

He added in absence of legal system to file public litigation cases, his party respects the ruling by the court of placing the responsibility on filling constitutional writ on the opposition party.

“We respect the decision and urge that the Opposition Party will take this case forward and bring it to its logical conclusion.”

Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa filed the lawsuit against the government in High Court in August this year. It accused the government for an alleged unconstitutional implementation of tax alteration.