Incessant downpour wreaks havoc in Gelegphu

Aug 30, 2017

A part of Gelegphu-Assam highway, near the Bhutan-India border gate in Sarpang was washed away following continuous rainfall since yesterday.

Several heavy and light vehicles remain stranded on both sides of the road. However, the road was opened this afternoon after a temporary road was constructed.

The rain has also flooded a few houses at Namkhaling village under Gelegphu Thromde this morning.

But there were no reports of any casualties. Thromde office deployed machines to prevent the water entering the remaining houses in Namkhaling.

This is the second such flooding in the area. The first one took place on August 26 after the detention pond below the Airport burst.