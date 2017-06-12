His Majesty The King graces consecration of Khamsum Namgyel Chorten

Jun 12, 2017

His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the members of the royal family graced the consecration ceremony of Khamsum Namgyal Chorten at Zomlingthang in Punakha yesterday.

His Holiness the Je Khenpo presided over the sungchoe for the consecration ceremony.

The chorten was built under the patronage of Yab Dasho Ugyen Dorji and Yum Thuji Zam. Yab Dasho Ugyen Dorji constructed the Khamsum Namgyal Chorten for the eternal peace and prosperity of the Tsa Wa Sum.

The chorten will be opened for the devotees to offer their prayers and receive merits. The construction of the chorten began since 2015 and was completed over a period of over two years.

Thousands gathered in Zomlithang for the consecration ceremony, which began with Tashi Rabney.

Along with the various cultural programmes, a public Tokha was also offered.

After the ceremony, His Majesty The King also granted an audience to the former soldiers in Zomlingthang.