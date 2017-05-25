Central Monastic Body returns to their summer residence

May 25, 2017

His Holiness the Je-Khenpo and monks of the Central Monastic Body arrived in Thimphu for their summer residence from Puna-Dewa-Chenpoi-Phodrang today.

Thousands of residents in Punakha congegated at the courtyard of the dzong to receive blessings from His Holiness the Je Khenpo and the Nangtens (sacred relics) of the Central Monastic Body.

Before heading Thimphu, His Holiness consecrated Guru Tshengay Thongdrel in Menchuna.

In keeping with the tradition, His Holiness the Je Khenpo and the monk body will halt at Semtokha Dzong tonight and will proceed to Tashichhodzong the next morning.

Every year, they return Thimphu on the first day of the fourth Bhutanese month after spending six months in Punakha Dzong, their winter residence.

The tradition of maintaining a summer and winter residence was instituted by Zhabdrung Nawang Namgyel in the 17 century.