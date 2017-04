Fuel price drops

The price of both petrol and diesel has dropped by more than Nu 3. The drop in the fuel price follows reduction in India beginning midnight yesterday.

The department of trade of the economic affairs ministry says the revised prices in Bhutan come into effect from midnight today.

The price of petrol has been slashed by Nu 3.71 to Nu 3.78, while the diesel prices have gone down by Nu 3.16 to Nu 3.20 for different locations in the country.