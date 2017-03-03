Women’s national cricket team defeats Malaysia but loses to Thailand

The national women’s cricket team defeated Malaysia in the ongoing twenty20 tri-series in Chengmai, Thailand, yesterday.

In the first match against Malaysia, Bhutan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Captain Dechen Wangmo put up an unbeaten 46 runs to set up a target of 96 runs.

In reply, Bhutan’s bowlers, Kinley Bidha and Ritshi Choden took three wickets each to bowl out Malaysia for 62 runs. Bhutan won the match by 34 runs.

However, Bhutan lost the second match to Thailand by 59 runs.

Bhutan will play two more matches, one against Malaysia today and the other against Thailand on Sunday.

The series is being organised by the Thailand Cricket Association.