New technology could save timber loss

Dec 29 2016

The use of old and obsolete machines in sawmills is causing huge loss of timber at the primary stage of timber processing. According to a research conducted by the Natural Resources Development Corporation in 2015, improved technology will reduce the timber wastage.

Based on some two million cubic feet of log timber supplied by the corporation last year, the improved technology in sawmills could save up to 200,000 cubic feet of timber. It means Nu 64 M worth of timber would have been saved.

It is found that for every six million cubic feet of timber harvested annually, there could be a loss of nearly Nu 140 M every year with the use of old technology.

“Currently, saw millers use the old conventional technology such as horizontal sawmill, Lucas circular saw or Chinese sawmill for sawing the timber. Because of that the timber wastage is more and it is a loss to government as well as to the corporation,” said NRDCL’s Chief Executive Officer, Karma Dukpa.

The Natural Resources Development Corporation said use of upgraded new machines will reduce the wastage by 80 percent.

Currently, timber recovery rate ranges between 55 and 69 percent.