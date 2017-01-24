English | Dzongkha Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Rise of a Rapper- with Kelzang Dorji

Rap music as a musical genre and a culture is increasingly becoming  popular in Bhutan quite lately, especially among youths. The Bhutanese Rap artist Kelzang Dorji, in his rap relay messages formerly unheard of in the  genre.

 

The Rise of a Rapper- with Kelzang Dorji

Get the Flash Player to see the wordTube Media Player.
Copyright © 2017 BBSC.