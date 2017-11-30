BFF honoured with AFC President Recognition Award

Nov 30, 2017

The Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) has received the AFC President Recognition Award for Grassroots Football 2017 in the aspiring category.

The award was given at the AFC annual awards held in the Thai capital Bangkok yesterday.

Bhutan beat Macau Football Association and Palestine Football Association to win the award.

This is BFF’s second consecutive win. The award recognises its well organised grassroots activities in all 20 districts, development plans, promotional activities, and good cooperation with government agencies.