Queen Mother visits Gasa, advocates people on priority health, social issues

Nov 23, 2017

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck met with the people of Gasa Dzongkhag on November 21 and highlighted on various health issues.

Her Majesty urged the dzongkhag and gewog officials to work closely and create regular sensitisation programmes on social and health issues in the country.

The Queen Mother also shared concerns on escalating number of HIV cases, and encouraged people to come forward and avail themselves of the medical facilities available in the dzongkhag. Her Majesty stressed that more awareness at the dzongkhag and gewog level is important for the people to understand deeper about social ills and grave health concerns.

Some people who attended the advocacy programme said they are now more aware of leading a healthy life.

“We were advised to do regular exercise, eat healthy food and vegetables,” said Passang Wangmo from Laya Gewog.

The Local Government members said Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s advocacy programme is instrumental in addressing social and health issues at community level.

A team from Health Ministry, RENEW, National Commission for Women and Children, and Lhak-Sam explained elaborately to the public on prevention of HIV/AIDS, domestic violence and other social issues.

Before the advocacy programme started, Her Majesty the Queen Mother and Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck visited Gasa Dzong and offered prayers.

The Queen Mother also visited Gasa BHU and interacted with health officials. Apart from that, Her Majesty met with Multi-Sectoral Task Force and Community Based Support System members and congratulated them for the efforts made so far. Her Majesty said the impact of advocacy programme should be visible in future.

Her Majesty concluded 11-day high-level advocacy tour in Punakha, Wangdue Phodrang, and Gasa districts. So far, Her Majesty and the team completed the advocacy programmes in 19 districts.