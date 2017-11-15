As hoped, Oman wins

Nov 15, 2017

Bhutan lost to Oman 4-2 in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. This is Bhutan fifth straight defeat in the qualifiers. However, the two goals are Bhutan’s first in the group matches.

Bhutan’s plan worked to perfection when Oman were not able to find the net in the first half despite repeated efforts. Bhutan’s first half effort was shattered when Oman scored three minutes into the second half.

However, Bhutan responded with a goal, finding the equaliser in the 58th minute. Karma Shedrup Tshering beating Ali Al Habsi from 20 yards out.Oman were unfazed by the equaliser. They went on the score their second, and third goal in quick succession.

Oman grabbed their fourth goal through the substitute Said Al Razaiqi. The match was done and dusted by then. In injury time, Chencho Gyeltshen, gave Bhutanese fans something to cheer about when he scored an absolute thunderous free kick.

Four – two is how it finished. Bhutan’s hunt for a victory in the qualifiers is halted yet again. They will play their final match in the Maldives in March, next year.