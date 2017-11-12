Remembering the making of the country’s constitution

November 11, the birthday of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, who is the Father of the Constitution, is also marked as the Constitution Day.

The story of how Bhutan’s constitution came into being is incredibly unique and historic. In many countries, the drafting of the constitutions is often prompted by political pressures or a result of public demand and revolution. However, in Bhutan, the constitution was bestowed upon the people by the benevolent His Majesty Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

The beloved Fourth Druk Gyalpo astounded the nation and bewildered the Council of Ministers, the Chief Justice of Bhutan, the Speaker and the Chairman of the Royal Advisory Council on 4th of September 2001 by the pronouncement of the need to draft a written constitution.

On 30th November 2001, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo formally inaugurated the process of the drafting of the constitution. The Fourth Druk Gyalpo felt that Bhutan must move with the times to ensure the nation not only overcame internal and external threats, but continues to prosper in an atmosphere of peace and stability.

Former Chief Justice Lyonpo Sonam Tobgye who led the 39-member constitution Drafting Committee says the country’s constitution is a gift from the throne. “The constitution of Bhutan is not a product of demand and revolution or an imposed constitution,” said Lyonpo.

“It is a constitution given by the throne and accepted by the people with full trust. So, it is a testimony and symbol of mutual trust and greater affection.”

The adoption of the constitution on July 18th 2008 by the first democratically elected parliament ushered in a new era in the history of Bhutan. It marked the country’s transition from monarchy to democratic constitutional monarchy.

The former Chief Justice added that the constitution has played significant roles in shaping the government and its functions to fulfill the needs of the people.

“It gave or empowered the people of Bhutan to express their general will through secret ballot election. People were able to elect a government of their choice to represent their will or collective wisdom.”

He also added that many Bhutanese have a good knowledge about the constitution as opposed to many others in the world who do not know about the existence of their country’s constitution.