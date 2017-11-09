CNR gears up to mark 25 years of service to nation

Nov 9, 2017

The College of Natural Resources (CNR) in Punakha is all set to mark its 25 years of service to the nation on November 11. From a training institute in 1992, it has successfully evolved to become one of the important educational centres for studies in the country today.

The college was instituted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests to train Bhutanese youth in agriculture, animal husbandry, and forestry. It was opened with the objective to support sustainable development in the country.

“We used to offer three Diploma programmes until 2004 and thereafter we have been able to introduce bachelors program. Now, we have six bachelor programmes and two masters’ programme,” said Dr. Phub Dorji, the President of College of Natural Resources.

To mark 25 years of the college’s transition, growth and its service to the nation, preparations are in full swing. Since its inception, over 2,500 graduates have been graduated and some 600 students are currently pursuing various courses in the college.