Thimphu Thromde to have improved drinking water supply from next year

Nov 9, 2017

Most places in Thimphu will have better water supply from next year. Thromde has identified problems associated with water shortage in Thimphu. To solve the existing problems, thromde started works to replace the existing water distribution pipes in most of the areas.

The existing water pipes which are smaller in size will be replaced by bigger ones. The works are underway at Changzamtok, Hongkong market in core Thimphu area, vegetable market, and in many other places within the thromde area.

“Water supply from sources is sufficient but we have problems in distribution networks. Underground pipes are damaged and rusted, resulting in leakages of water. We cannot even carry out the repairing works since pipes are underground,” said Thimphu Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee.

So far, thromde office with the financial support from the Asian Development Bank completed constructing new distribution networks in Babesa, Olakha, Lungtenphu, Simtokha, and Changbangdu.

“We are in the process of carrying out works to replace the existing distribution networks. We cannot repair the underground pipes but we are going to replace them with new pipes. We assure that after years, water shortage problems will be solved,” added Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee.

Thromde further expects to solve the water shortage problems in Thimphu town once the Central Water Scheme Project at Dordena completes towards the end of next year.