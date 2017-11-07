International Conference on GNH, themed ‘GNH of business’ begins

The seventh International Conference on Gross National Happiness started in the capital, today. Themed “GNH of Business”, the three-day conference proposes development of alternative business model by integrating the values of GNH into business decisions and operations. The Centre for Bhutan Studies and GNH is organising the conference.

The theme “GNH of Business” was proposed by the Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, during the 6th International Conference on GNH, held in Paro in November, 2015. Speaking at the inaugural session, today, Lyonchhen said integrating GNH will orient businesses towards responsible behaviour and value societal well-being over profit.

“From a GNH standpoint, business is a vital pillar of our society, one, that must make equal contribution, if not more, to improve people’s happiness. For this to happen, business will have to integrate GNH values not only to operate responsibly to address social and environmental concerns, but also to make it sustainable and profitable.”

The Centre for Bhutan Studies and GNH has developed a guide book to assess business establishment’s efforts to integrate GNH values into its operations. The guide book is titled ‘Proposed GNH of Business’ and was released yesterday.

“The proposed GNH of Business is an attempt to change the purpose and objectives of businesses from a short term financial gain towards achieving a long term societal well being. So, CBS has developed the first volume of the GNH certification tool,” said Tshoki Zangmo, the Researcher with the Centre for Bhutan Studies and GNH.

Close to 400 participants including 179 international participants from 29 countries will discuss a variety of topics related to GNH of Business including concepts, implementation efforts, workplace, and workers’ happiness, and business ethics among others.