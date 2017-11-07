Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen inaugurates Ozone Park

Nov 7, 2017

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced a celebration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Montreal Protocol- a United Nations treaty to take steps to protect the Ozone layer.

Dignitaries and senior officials from the government, the United Nations, and private sector also attended the event organised by the National Environment Commission in Thimphu.

In commemoration of the anniversary, the Motithang Park in Thimphu was declared as ‘Ozone Park’. With support from the Thromde, the park has been remodelled into an ozone advocacy park providing information on ozone history and initiatives of countries across the world for ozone layer protection.

A news release from the Royal Office for Media states, efforts of protecting the Ozone layer have bolstered by Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen’s support as the Ozone Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme.

Alongside the inaugural of the Park, a coffee table book on 25 Years of Partnership for Environment Conservation, documenting the achievements of the last 25 years, was launched.

The National Environment Commission also handed over Refrigeration and Air Condition or RAC equipment to the labour ministry to assist the ministry with the RAC curriculum.

The Montreal Protocol has been the most successful environment treaty of the United Nations, and the only one to receive universal endorsement, where 197 member states unanimously came together to phasing out chemicals damaging the Ozone Layer.