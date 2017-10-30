Parcel delivery business idea tops at Techstars Startup Weekend

Oct 30, 2017

An online logistics platform to deliver parcels was picked as the best business idea during the Techstars Startup Weekend at the College of Science and Technology (CST) in Phuentshogling yesterday.

Startup Weekend is a 54-hour weekend event during which ideas for new startups are pitched. It enables anyone to turn ideas into reality and become entrepreneurs in just 54 hours.

“It is an on demand delivery system,” said Namgyel Dorji, the person behind the best business idea. “First, we want to focus on Thimphu-Phuentshogling highway because there is more traffic along this highway.”

Explaining how it is to work, Namgay said anyone traveling alone with a space for parcels in their cars can register with them. “We will inform you that there is a parcel to drop and you will get a chance to earn some cash too. You don’t have to drop door-to-door. You can leave it at our outpost in Phuentshogling. The person who ordered will come to pick it up.”

Pema Singye’s idea to build a milk cream separator that could run on solar power bagged the second spot. “My parents are highlanders and while the government has provided machines to churn the milk, it has to be operated manually and is time consuming,” said Pema.

Impressed with the ideas, the prime minister, who also attended the event, said there will be start-up weekend in every college. “The government will finance it and the event will be open to students, staff and others in the neighborhood.”

The event was organised in collaboration with Techstars Startup Weekend, the Department of IT and Telecom under the Ministry of Information and Communications, UNDP and CST.