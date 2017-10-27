HRH Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck graces Bhutan-Kyoto University 60th Anniversary Memorial Symposium

Oct 27, 2017

Her Royal Highness Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck graced the Bhutan-Kyoto University 60th Anniversary Memorial Symposium on October 25 at Kyoto University, Japan.

“The relationship between Bhutan and Japan is based on a common spiritual heritage, our shared respect for the institution of monarchy as symbol of unity, reverence for our cultures and traditions that give us unique identities, and many other shared social values,” said Her Royal Highness in her address at the Memorial Symposium.

Her Royal Highness also stated that Bhutan’s development philosophy of a GNH as propounded by His Majesty the Fourth King, and His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s vision for a ‘Just and Content Society’ are the basic foundations for Bhutan’s democracy.

“Every Bhutanese shoulders the sacred duty to fulfill these noble visions. And it is the primary obligation of my generation to nurture future leaders, and citizens who will carry forward this sacred responsibility,” said Her Royal Highness.

The relationship between Bhutan and Kyoto University began after Her Majesty Royal Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck’s visit to Kyoto in 1957.

Professor Tetsuro Matsazuwa and Professor Kozo Matsubayashi instituted the formal Friendship Program after their visit to Bhutan in 2010 with objectives of sharing of knowledge and skills in areas of health, culture, safety, and ecosystem through mutual contributions.

During the visit, Her Royal Highness also met Her Majesty the Empress, His Imperial Highness the Crown Prince, Prince Akishino, Princess Akishino and Princess Mako.

Her Royal Highness’s visit will deepen the special relationship between the two countries and help explore new areas of collaboration and cooperation.