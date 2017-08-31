Man dies in bolero accident

A 42-year-old man from Samdrup Jongkhar died shortly after arriving at Dewathang hospital after the bolero he was travelling in went off the road in Wangphu Gewog.

The accident took place some 28 kilometres away from Narphung village towards Yarphu, yesterday.

The private bolero, carrying three passengers including the driver, fell about 200 metres below the road.

The driver and a passenger, escaped with minor injuries.

Narrow road and foggy weather are said to have caused the accident.