97 more graduates qualify for BCSE after clerical mistake

Aug 30, 2017

Ninety seven more graduates will now be able to sit for the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) 2017. The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) made this decision following a clerical mistake in the preliminary examination (PE) paper.

The PE paper has four categories of questions. All four optional answers to one of the multiple choice questions under the problem solving section were found to be wrong.

The question carries one mark. This is why the graduates were awarded an extra point for the wrong question, which qualified 97 of them who earlier scored only 49 per cent. The cut-off percentage this year was 50 per cent.

Ngawang Tobgay who initiated free coaching classes for PE appealed to the RCSC on behalf of the graduates. He did so after some students noticed the mistake and requested him to approach the RCSC.

“We requested the RCSC if the students could be given one bonus mark for the wrong question or if that particular question could be considered null or void. So, the total question becomes 99 and pass mark 49,” said Ngawang Tobgay.

With this, the total number of graduates who will sit for the main exam now stands at 1,024 from the earlier 927.