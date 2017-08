First ever post monsoon soccer tournament underway

Aug 28, 2017

Twenty teams are participating in the first ever post monsoon open football tournament in Trashigang.

The tournament which began on August 26 has teams from Trashigang, Samdrup Jongkhar and Pema Gatshel.

Teams include civil servants and out of school youths. The tournament is being organized by Tashitse Higher Secondary School in Trashigang. The final will be played in October.