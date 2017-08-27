Pema Gatshel introduces forum to share knowledge

Aug 27, 2017

A knowledge sharing forum has been initiated in Pema Gatshel to provide a platform to the civil servants in the dzongkhag to their share their knowledge and experiences.

The forum is an initiative of Pema Gatshel Dzongda Namgay. The Dzongda said unlike the civil servants in Thimphu, there is hardly any opportunity for those in his dzongkhag to attend workshops, seminars and talks. The forum is expected to fill this void.

The dzongkhag is the first in the country to initiate such a forum. The education minister, who graced the ceremony to launch the forum, became the first speaker. Lyonpo Norbu Wangchuk spoke about the current state of the government.

The forum will be organized once a month and will be open to all interested civil servants.