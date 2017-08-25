Eighth edition of Mountain Echoes begins

Her Majesty The Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck graced the eighth edition of Bhutan’s literary, arts and cultural festival, Mountain Echoes today in the capital.

Her Majesty, the chief patron of the festival, spoke on the legacy of Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal.

The three-day festival will see global eminent figures most of whom are writers, film makers, journalists, environmentalists and photographers speaking on global issues such as environmental conservation, history, spirituality and Buddhism, and evolution of textiles and design traditions.

The Mountain Echoes literary festival is an initiative of India Bhutan Foundation.