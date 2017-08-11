Tsirang starts preparing programmes for tourism promotion

Aug 11, 2017

Tsirang Dzongkhag is chalking out plans and programmes to promote tourism in the district and it is going to be one of the pivotal developmental agendas for the 12th five year plan.

According to the Gross National Happiness Commission’s research, despite having beautiful landscape and favourable weather, Tsirang has not been able to attract impressive number of tourists. Last year, only 32 tourists visited the dzongkhag.

The Dzongkhag Administration is closely working with the Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB) to attract more foreigners in Tsirang. The dzongkhag officials said their target is to bring in more than 100 tourists annually during the 12th Five Year Plan period.

Tourism development in the dzongkhag will also be a key strategy to create gainful employment opportunities and enhance income generation for the locals.

Tourism related activities such as agro-tourism, nature sightseeing, and trekking and biking are some major programmes that the dzongkhag officials have thought of.

“We have working with TCB and other relevant agencies and they have asked us to identify some potential tourist destinations and facilities available in Tsirang so that they will make brochures and advertise the dzongkhag,” said Tsheltrim Dorji, the Senior Planning Officer.

Dzongkhag officials also said people are willing to cooperate with them to make the plan successful. Some have already come up with proposals to open homestays in villages.

Currently, poor road condition, lack of quality service providers, and limited number of cultural festivals have discouraged tourists to make their journeys to Tsirang.