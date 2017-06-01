Japanese Princess Mako arrives

Jun 1, 2017

Her Imperial Highness Princess Mako of Akishino of Japan arrived in the country on a seven-day state visit today. Princess Mako is visiting Bhutan at the invitation of His Majesty The King.

Upon arrival at the Paro airport, the 25-year-old Princess was received by Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck.

Her Imperial Highness Princess Mako of Akishino is the daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko. She is the eldest granddaughter of the reigning emperor of Japan, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

Princess Mako’s visit is the third visit to Bhutan by a member of Japan’s Imperial family.

The first and second royal visits were made by His Imperial Highness Crown Prince Naruhito in March 1987, and Their Imperial Highnesses Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko Akishino in March 1997.

Her Imperial Highness is scheduled to receive an audience with His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen.

While in the country, Princess Mako will grace the opening of the Third Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition, which will be held at the Memorial Chorten in Thimphu.