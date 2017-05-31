Princess’ visit will deepen Japan-Bhutan ties: Japanese Ambassador

The Japanese Ambassador to Bhutan, Kenji Hiramatsu, said Princess Mako’s visit to Bhutan will strengthen relations between the two countries.





The ambassador also said although the friendship between the two countries is good on many levels, more cultural exchange programmes are needed, especially among youth.

Her Imperial Highness Princess Mako of Japan is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday for a seven-day official visit. She will be visiting Bhutan on the invitation of His Majesty The King.