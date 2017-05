BoB donates Nu 350,000 to primary school

May 30, 2017

The Bank of Bhutan has provided Nu 350,000 to the Jigme Losel Primary School in Thimphu to support its mid-day meal programme and coaching classes.

The school provides coaching classes to students who score less than 59 percent and mid-day meals to disadvantaged students.

The bank presented the cheque to the school yesterday.