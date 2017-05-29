Bus service between Gelegphu and Buli

A public transport service is now available to the people of Nangkor Gewog and three other Gewogs of upper Kheng in Zhemgang. The bus service between Gelegphu and Zhemgang started last Friday.

The 25 seater bus, owned by a private operator will travel daily between Gelegphu and Buli in Zhemgang.

People travelling between these two places had no other mode of public transportation before. They had been using a truck, which locals say is almost ten years old and not very convenient.

“We often got drenched in the rain or covered with dust during the dry season,” said Karma Yangzom from Kikhar.

The bus service will benefit people of Nangkor and upper Kheng in Zhemgang. Buli is 154 kilometres from Gelegphu.