Bhutan will experience normal to slightly below normal monsoon

May 28, 2017

This year’s monsoon in Bhutan will be normal to slightly below the normal. The report was released on Friday by the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) in its third National Climate Outlook Forum.

The report states that the average annual rainfall will be normal in eastern and central parts of the country. However, it will be pretty below normal in western Bhutan.

“National Climate Outlook Forum is to disseminate especially in regard to monsoon season. So every year, we invite the stakeholders, then we discuss together. We present them the outlook of the south-east monsoon season and then we ask their feedback,” said Tshencho Dorji, the Deputy Executive Engineer of NCHM.

National Climate Outlook Forum is to disseminate information to the people on monsoon to be physically and mentally prepared to take precautions as and when disasters occur.