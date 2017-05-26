Purjang of Khenpo Karpo’s Kudung held at Takila

May 26, 2017

The purjang ceremony of Khenpo Karpo’s Kudung was held at Takila in Lhuentse yesterday. Khenpo passed away on January 19 at Bumrungrad hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Khenpo was 82.

Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche, Dudjom Yangsi Rinpoche, Khoma Rinpoche and Monggar Lam Neten presided over the purjang ceremony along with 450 monks.

Over three thousand devotees gathered to pay their respects and offer prayers.

Khenpo Karpo was born in Zhongmey Dargay Choling village in Lhuentse in 1934. Khenpo’s spiritual journey began at the age of 12 when he joined Sherphu Gonpa and learned basic Buddhist studies, arts, rituals and ceremonies.

Khenpo then travelled on foot to Kalimpong to receive ordination, transmissions and instructions on preliminary practice of Dudjom Tersar lineage from Dudjom Jigdrel Yehey Dorji.

He also received teachings from great Buddhist masters such as Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche, Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche and Minling Trichen Rinpoche.

Khenpo completed his three-year retreat when he was 40 in Drajeeling, India.

A revered spiritual figure for many Bhutanese, Khenpo Karpo built the 157-foot statue of Guru Nangsey Zilnoenin in Tangmachu, Lhuentse in 2016.

Following the completion, Khenpo organized Rinchen Terdzo empowerment at Takila. Khenpo Karpo also established the Ugyen Dhongag Yodsel Choling monastery in Takila, which currently has 80 monks.

Khenpo is also the founder of the Druk Odiyanna Foundation.