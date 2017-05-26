EU to provide financial assistance to CSOs

May 26, 2017

A European Union (EU) programme to support Civil Society Organisations or CSOs was launched in Thimphu yesterday.

The programme has funds of Nu 175 M which will be given directly to the CSOs in the country to keep them up and running. Other than this, funds will be spent for professional development of employees with the CSOs.

HELVETAS in Bhutan will execute the EU programme. EU officials said since Civil Society Organisations play key role in fulfilling government’s endeavours, it is important to strengthen them in sustainable manner.

“CSOs can request for funds with project proposals and for human resource training, courses will be designed after thorough analysis of professional contributions of workers,” said an official from EU, Dr. Johann HESSE.

The Chairperson of the Civil Society Organisation Authority Sonam Droji said such assistance is timely since donor agencies are pulling out their assistance.

The board member of the authority Siok Sian Pek-Dorji said the programme’s duration is 3 years and 4 months. And within that period, she is highly hopeful the CSOs will be consolidated and they can continue to fulfill their mandate of providing services to needy citizens.

Bhutan currently has over 50 different Civil Society Organisations.