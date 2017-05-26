Austria grants over €1m to royal government

The government of Austria granted over €1m to the royal government. To this effect, the grant agreement was signed between the two governments in Thimphu yesterday.

The government will use the grant to achieve national targets such as increasing the use of renewable energy and improving public service delivery.

Officials from the Department of Energy said the grant of €660,900 will enable Bhutan to promote renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies in construction sector.

“The grant will be used to implement renewable energy based projects until the end of next year. These assignments are going to realise some of the provision of Economic Development Policy, 2016,” said Satchi Dukpa, the Chief Engineer of the Department of Renewable Energy.

The remaining money will be spent for reforming civil service’s public service delivery.

“We will work on leadership development, the performance management system of civil servants and the well-being of the entire government service,” said Tashi Pem, the Director of Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC). “For the well-being of the civil service, we will train the young officials to become future leaders and help retired civil servants.”

This is the second grant RCSC has received from the Austrian government for reforming the civil service.