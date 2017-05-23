G2C Office launches e-payment service

May 23, 2017

Citizens can now make online payments for government-provided services, such as passports, business transactions, and education.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for Economic Affairs, the Bhutan Council for School Examination and Assessment, and the Road Safety and Transport Authority are all on board with e-payment capacities.

The G2C (Government to Citizen) office launched its e-payment gateway yesterday. It allows citizens to make online payments for G2C services. The aim is to improve public service delivery and increase administrative efficiency.

The prime minister described the launch of the e-payment service as “a big stepping stone in our development journey.”

“It is very straightforward, very simple, and very effective,” said Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. “It is significant also because most of us have not used e-payment and most of us have not used it in Bhutan.”

As of now, the online payment for G2C services can be made from bank accounts with the Bank of Bhutan (BOB), Bhutan National Bank (BNB) and Druk Punjab National Bank (DPNB).

The G2C Office has been providing over 100 services online since 2014. However, payments for such services could not be made online due to lack of e-payment facility until now.