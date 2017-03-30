31 infected in chickenpox outbreak in Karmaling primary school

Mar 30 2017

An outbreak of chickenpox at Karmaling primary school in Lhamoidzingkha dungkhag, Dagana, has left 30 students and a teacher infected with the viral infection.

The school authorities say the infected students and the teacher are being treated. The affected students have been given leave in a bid to prevent others from contracting the viral infection.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus. It causes itchy rashes with blisters. The infection also causes fever and tiredness.

Doctor Gyeltshen Wangdi from Lhamoidzingkha BHU said the viral infection is a common illness that largely affects children with more than 90 percent of the cases occurring in children under 10 years of age.