Bhutan’s first government data centre launched

Mar 24 2017

The Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) launched the Government Data Centre (GDC), Bhutan’s first centralised government data hub, yesterday.

The data centre, housed at the Thimphu TechPark, will address issues related to cyber security. It will also provide an enabling environment for information sharing among the government agencies, which will help improve online public service delivery.

The project is part of the government’s efforts to transform Bhutan into an ICT-enabled society. It is being executed by the DITT of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC).

“While the primary objective to improve the overall public service delivery, the data centre will also enable a whole of a government transition in ICT and ensure strategic integration and efficiency across the government,” said Nidup Gyeltshen who is a senior ICT officer with the MoIC.

The Secretary of the MoIC, Dasho Karma Wangchuk Penjor, said the government data centre will also bring about several other benefits. “With the centralisation of the data, we hope to achieve more efficient use of our resources.”

Currently, 22 critical government systems are hosted in the Government Data Centre. The project worth over Nu 1 M is funded by the government of India under the Project Tied Assistance.