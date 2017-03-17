BCSEA to introduce double entry tabulation

Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) will introduce double entry tabulation method to ensure error-free assessment for board exam papers.

This is following the recent case where the BHSEC 2016 Arts topper changed after a clerical re-check.

Unlike the current practice, the new system will involve an additional professional for entering marks in the computer system.

“From next year what we are going to do is the whole tabulation process the whole result processing we will have at least two independent people doing the same work. So at the end we are able to tally and if it tallies then we are assured that there are no mistakes,” said BCSEA’s Secretary, Tenzin Dorji.

According to the Secretary, the mistake regarding the arts topper was made while punching the final marks.

The council has already taken administrative actions on the officials involved in the case.

“We found that mistake was made in the tabulations. We also know who were responsible for entering the marks. From our side we have written to the respective Dzongkhag Education Officer, because they were the candidates nominated by them, saying that they have made lapses or negligence during the marking camp.”

In the meantime, to ensure efficiency and accountability, BCSEA, in the next two to three years, also plans to fully digitalise and automate examination system in the country.