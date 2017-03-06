Hema Hema wins Audience Choice Award at Malaysia Golden Global Awards

The film “Hema, Hema: Sing Me a Song While I Wait” has won the Audience Choice Award at this year’s Malaysia Golden Global Awards, which was held yesterday.

The film, directed by Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinochhe, was also nominated for the Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography categories.

On their Facebook page, the Hema Hema team thanked the audience and the Malaysia Golden Global Awards for the recognition, which the team said would go “a long way in inspiring artists in Bhutan”.

The film, which has been banned from screening in the country, has received international acclaim. It has been screened at several prestigious film festivals including the Toronto Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival and London Film Festival.

“Hema, Hema: Sing Me a Song While I Wait” is a film about an exploration of one man’s journey through bardo, the state between life and death, and the choices he encounters there. Men and women gather every 12 years to enjoy a few days of anonymity.

The film was conceptualised, written, and directed by Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche.