Government of Japan grant aid of 551 million Yen to Bhutan

Mar 3 2017

The Government of Japan signed an exchange of notes under the Japanese Grant Aid amounting to 551 million Yen to Bhutan.

The signing, on behalf of both the governments, was carried out between Ambassador V. Namgyel and Ambassador Kenji Hiramatsu in New Delhi, today.

The grant aid will assist Bhutan in improving medical equipment at the National and Regional Referral Hospitals.

The two Ambassadors also signed three Grant Contracts under the grant assistant for Grassroots Projects (GGP) with a total assistance amounting to 25.2 million yen.

The projects under the three Grant Contracts include Equipment for National Mushroom Centre, Medical Equipment for Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National referral Hospital, and Construction of Girl’s Hostel at Chungkha Primary School in Chhukha.

As per the news release from the Royal Bhutan Embassy in New Delhi, India, the four grant projects will further enhance the delivery of quality health services and reinforce the quality of life of the Bhutanese people.

“Such projects stand as further testimonies of the excellent ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation between the two countries” said Ambassador V. Namgyel.