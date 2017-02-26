His Majesty’s Mobile Medical Unit conducts screening camp for ex-army personnel

Feb 26 2017

More than 350 former army personnel turned up yesterday at a medical camp in Gelegphu organized by His Majesty’s Kidu Mobile Medical Unit.

His Majesty commanded the two-day camp, which ended today, during his recent visit to Gelegphu.

Doctor Lotay from the mobile medical unit said majority of the ex-army personnel who underwent health screening at the camp yesterday are suffering from lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Expressing his gratitude to His Majesty for commanding the medical screening camp, an ex-army personnel, Tshagay, said the initiative is immensely helpful especially to those who have not had a chance to visit hospital.

Kinzang Dorji, another ex-army personnel, has been suffering from hypertension. “I am so happy for the opportunity because the camp is run by renowned health professionals.”

Doctor Lotay said after screening, follow up tests including surgeries will be carried out in Gelegphu. The cases that cannot be handled in Gelegphu will be referred either to the national referral hospital or hospitals outside Bhutan depending on the severity of the cases.