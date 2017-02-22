Book documenting His Majesty’s achievements in the last decade launched

Feb 22 2017

A book entitled “Bhutan’s Crowning Glory: The Journey of a King and His People in the Last Ten Years” was launched today. The book authored by Ugyen Tenzin, a freelance writer and consultant, documents His Majesty’s achievements in the last 10 years.

It is dedicated to His Majesty’s 37th birth anniversary. The author said the book begins by looking at why His Majesty is popularly being referred to as the peoples’ King. The following chapters document His Majesty’s achievements through the prism of the four pillars of Gross National Happiness (GNH).

“The book details His Majesty’s contributions in the field of socio- economic development, culture preservation, environment conservation and promotion of good governance. The book also contains a chapter on His Majesty’s Kidu porgramme, which includes educational Kidu, medical Kidu and disaster Kidu.”

The book is expected to be a rich resource for students and others who are not fully aware of what His Majesty has achieved or done for the people over the last decade.

“I gave tuition courses to graduates preparing for RCSC examinations in 2015 and 2016. While doing so, I realised that most of them are not aware of His Majesty’s achievements. They said there is no relevant resource on it. This is what prompted me to come up with the idea to write a book that compiles the achievements of His Majesty.”

Excluding research, author Ugyen Tenzin wrote the book in two months time. The book priced at Nu 999 will be made available for sale in the schools.